‘Guidance’ on Halloween is coming, say Manitoba health officials

Winnipeggers who are wondering if Halloween will actually happen this year can be assured that “guidance” is coming about the spooky holiday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen said they’re working on some guidelines to keep people safe on Halloween in the midst of a global pandemic.

“We’re going to provide specific guidance on that in upcoming weeks,” said Roussin on Monday.

“It’s certainly going to look different than what it normally does. We have to limit the amount of contacts.” Tweet This

No matter what happens, people will have to adhere to public health guidelines, and Winnipeg and its surrounding municipalities may still be under a Code Orange come Oct. 31, he said.

“If we’re going to have any sense of Halloween, we have to do it in a way that limits many, many contacts,” Roussin said.

Asked specifically about trick-or-treating and whether it’s a go this year, Roussin said they’re looking at it.

“We haven’t made a specific decision on that. … There’s numerous points of contact with trick-or-treating,” he said. “When you add (all those contacts) together, it can have a significant impact.”

A Winnipeg epidemiologist said earlier this month that trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic could be too risky.

Cynthia Carr of EPI Research Inc. suggested kids start finding other ways to celebrate Halloween this year, especially as they now have several weeks to prepare.

“We don’t have to go door-to-door to get candy, but we can still celebrate the idea of Halloween in a different way that is more safe,” Carr said.

“Even with wearing masks, I wouldn’t advocate for going door-to-door because of the potential choke points at the front door.”

Retailers are bracing for lower costume and candy sales due to the uncertainty and possible restrictions.

“I expect sales will be soft all around because of the lack of gatherings,”‘ said Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory. “It will be scaled back, especially with restrictions coming back in place.”

“Adults normally spend a considerable amount of money,” she said. “But large gatherings and office Halloween parties just won’t happen this year.”

Retail analyst Bruce Winder said families and friends might plan their own “bubble Halloween” like a backyard celebration or scary movie night.

While people will still buy some candy, decorations and costumes, he said it likely won’t be as profitable as usual for retailers and candy manufacturers.

— With files from Joe Scarpelli and the Canadian Press