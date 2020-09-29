Blaine Higgs to reveal new-look New Brunswick cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs is set to reveal the new members of cabinet on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy will administer the oath of office to Higgs and the other members of his cabinet at 2 p.m. AT in Fredericton.

Higgs has 27 PC MLAs to choose from when forming his cabinet, the result of a mid-pandemic election that saw the Tories go from holding a minority government to a majority.

At least 25 seats are needed to form a majority government in the 49-seat legislature.

It is unlikely, but still possible, that Higgs could reach across the aisle to invite members of other parties to cabinet.

All sitting ministers were elected as part of the PC’s move to a majority government but it looks likely that at least some of them will be shuffled to new roles.

Higgs will have a tough task ahead of him as he continues to chart a path in the province’s response to COVID-19 as well as a deepening divide between his government and the province’s francophone community.

Moncton East MLA Daniel Allain is the party’s sole francophone.

Much of the province’s francophone areas voted elected Liberal MLAs in the provincial election earlier this month.

The legislature was sworn in on Monday.

