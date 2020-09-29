Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman found with stolen licence plates, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 11:31 am
City of Kawartha Lakes arrested a woman who allegedly stole licence plates in Lindsay.
A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces theft charges after licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday, two licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in Lindsay.

Read more: Lindsay, Ont., woman charged with assault at Hwy. 35 residence: police

On Monday, an officer saw the plates on a vehicle that was driving in the area of Wellington Street. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle stopped in a parking lot on William Street North. The driver was arrested.

Sasha Randen White, 27, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four Highway Traffic Act offences.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

Click to play video 'Service Ontario continues extensions on cards and stickers' Service Ontario continues extensions on cards and stickers
Service Ontario continues extensions on cards and stickers
