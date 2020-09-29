Lindsay woman found with stolen licence plates, police say

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces theft charges after licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday, two licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in Lindsay.
On Monday, an officer saw the plates on a vehicle that was driving in the area of Wellington Street. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle stopped in a parking lot on William Street North. The driver was arrested.
Sasha Randen White, 27, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four Highway Traffic Act offences.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.
