Lindsay woman found with stolen licence plates, police say

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces theft charges after licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday, two licence plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in Lindsay.

On Monday, an officer saw the plates on a vehicle that was driving in the area of Wellington Street. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle stopped in a parking lot on William Street North. The driver was arrested.

Sasha Randen White, 27, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four Highway Traffic Act offences.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

