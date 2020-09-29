Havelock man charged with assault following dispute over parking in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock man has been charged with assault following a disturbance in downtown Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 p.m., a man parked his vehicle in a private parking spot in the alleyway between Simcoe and Charlotte streets.

When he returned to his vehicle, he was asked by a man to move his vehicle.

Police say an argument ensued during which the accused assaulted the victim and knocked him to the ground.

Officers attended the scene and arrested one person.

Brandon Wiggins, 35, of Havelock, was charged with assault. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.

