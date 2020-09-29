Menu

Crime

Havelock man charged with assault following dispute over parking in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 10:27 am
Peterborough Police
A Havelock man has been charged with assault following an incident in downtown Peterborough on Monday. Peterborough Police Service

A Havelock man has been charged with assault following a disturbance in downtown Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 p.m., a man parked his vehicle in a private parking spot in the alleyway between Simcoe and Charlotte streets.

Peterborough man charged with carrying concealed knife, uttering threats

When he returned to his vehicle, he was asked by a man to move his vehicle.

Police say an argument ensued during which the accused assaulted the victim and knocked him to the ground.

Officers attended the scene and arrested one person.

Brandon Wiggins, 35, of Havelock, was charged with assault. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.

