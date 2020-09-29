Man charged with attempted murder after collision, police pursuit near Tweed: OPP

A man faces attempt murder and other charges following a chase that ended in Tweed on Sunday morning.
According to Lennox and Addington County OPP, around 1 a.m. a northbound red Dodge Charger rear-ended a vehicle about one kilometre south of Highway 7, causing the vehicle to collide with a house adjacent to Highway 41 in Kaladar. Minor injuries were reported.
OPP allege the driver of the Charger got out of the vehicle, stole a black Hummer, and fled the scene.
A short time later, the vehicle collided with a police cruiser during a pursuit. OPP say officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Store Street in the community of Actinolite, just 8 km north of Village of Tweed.
The driver, John Matthew Mcaree, 33, of Amhertsview, Ont., was arrested and charged with:
- attempted murder
- theft of a motor vehicle
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- flight from police
- assault with a weapon
- operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
He remains in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Wednesday in Greater Napanee.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online.
Comments