Man charged with attempted murder after collision, police pursuit near Tweed: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces attempt murder and other charges following a chase that ended in Tweed on Sunday morning.

According to Lennox and Addington County OPP, around 1 a.m. a northbound red Dodge Charger rear-ended a vehicle about one kilometre south of Highway 7, causing the vehicle to collide with a house adjacent to Highway 41 in Kaladar. Minor injuries were reported.

OPP allege the driver of the Charger got out of the vehicle, stole a black Hummer, and fled the scene.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a police cruiser during a pursuit. OPP say officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Store Street in the community of Actinolite, just 8 km north of Village of Tweed.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, John Matthew Mcaree, 33, of Amhertsview, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

attempted murder

theft of a motor vehicle

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

assault with a weapon

operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

He remains in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Wednesday in Greater Napanee.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online.