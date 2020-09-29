Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after collision, police pursuit near Tweed: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP have charged a man with attempted murder following a collision and pursuit near Tweed on Sunday morning.
OPP have charged a man with attempted murder following a collision and pursuit near Tweed on Sunday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man faces attempt murder and other charges following a chase that ended in Tweed on Sunday morning.

According to Lennox and Addington County OPP, around 1 a.m. a northbound red Dodge Charger rear-ended a vehicle about one kilometre south of Highway 7, causing the vehicle to collide with a house adjacent to Highway 41 in Kaladar. Minor injuries were reported.

Read more: Lanark OPP investigate murder of 39-year-old man in Beckwith Township

OPP allege the driver of the Charger got out of the vehicle, stole a black Hummer, and fled the scene.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a police cruiser during a pursuit. OPP say officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Store Street in the community of Actinolite, just 8 km north of Village of Tweed.

The driver, John Matthew Mcaree, 33, of Amhertsview, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

  • attempted murder
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • flight from police
  • assault with a weapon
  • operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

He remains in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Wednesday in Greater Napanee.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online.

 

