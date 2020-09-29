Menu

Crime

18-year-old stabbed in park in Montreal’s east end

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 7:17 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a park in Saint-Michel late Monday.

Const. Véronique Comtois said that a 911 call was placed at about 11:40 p.m., alerting officers to the situation.

When they arrived at a park near François-Perrault Street adjacent to the Saint-Michel metro station, they found an 18-year-old male who had sustained injuries to his upper body. He was accompanied by another person, whose age police did not disclose to Global News.

Read more: Suspect at large after man shot in Montreal’s east end

Comtois said police understand the two were in the park when an unknown assailant appeared and attacked the victim, before fleeing.

“For now, the number of suspects is unknown,” she added.

The victim is now being treated in hospital with injuries Comtois emphasized were not life-threatening.

Forensic technicians, as well as a canine unit, are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

