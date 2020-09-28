Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 Monday evening.

The Stars, who forced a sixth game after winning in double overtime Saturday night, were unable to hold on Monday, losing the series 4-2.

THIS IS OUR TIME YOUR TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1trZdj2JPf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020

A powerplay goal from centreman Brayden Point in the first period, and a goal from forward Blake Coleman scored early in the second secured the victory.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the shutout.

Defenseman Victor Hedman was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The Tampa Bay Lightning last won the Stanley Cup in 2004.

–More to come.