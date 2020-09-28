Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup

By Hannah Jackson Global News
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday evening.
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday evening. Tampa Bay Lightning / Twitter

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 Monday evening.

Read more: Coronavirus: Bubble won’t be back for 2020-21 NHL season

The Stars, who forced a sixth game after winning in double overtime Saturday night, were unable to hold on Monday, losing the series 4-2.

Story continues below advertisement

A powerplay goal from centreman Brayden Point in the first period, and a goal from forward Blake Coleman scored early in the second secured the victory.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Success of NHL bubble in Edmonton result of close collaboration: Hinshaw' Success of NHL bubble in Edmonton result of close collaboration: Hinshaw
Success of NHL bubble in Edmonton result of close collaboration: Hinshaw

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the shutout.

Defenseman Victor Hedman was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The Tampa Bay Lightning last won the Stanley Cup in 2004.

–More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLNHL PlayoffsStanley Cup PlayoffsTampa Bay LightningDallas StarsNHL bubbleSteven Stamkos2020 Stanley Cup2020 Stanley Cup champions
Flyers
More weekly flyers