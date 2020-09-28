Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

RCMP investigating after fatal house fire in Greenhill, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 7:38 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in Greenhill, N.S., on Monday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a house fire on Salem Loop.

Read more: Family displaced after late-night fire in Minto, N.B.

A 37-year-old woman was found inside the home and transported to hospital by paramedics.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

Trending Stories

RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.' Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaFireNova Scotia RCMPFatal FireParamedicsGreenhillSalem Loop
Flyers
More weekly flyers