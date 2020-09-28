RCMP investigating after fatal house fire in Greenhill, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in Greenhill, N.S., on Monday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a house fire on Salem Loop.

A 37-year-old woman was found inside the home and transported to hospital by paramedics.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

