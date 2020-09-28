Investigation of Oakville men leads to record $4M fentanyl seizure: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men from Oakville and a Hamilton man were three of nine people charged in connection with a $4-million fentanyl seizure in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Halton police say an operation dubbed Project Mover that began in late 2019 is their biggest drug capture in history to date.

During an operation between June and September, six residences were raided, resulting in the collection of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, crystal meth, a shotgun, a handgun and a stolen 2019 Dodge Durango.

A 46-year-old Oakville man and a 28-year-old Oakville man are each facing two counts of possession and a pair of charges for property crime over $5,000. A 47-year-old Hamilton man is facing a single charge tied to trafficking methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals from Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, B.C. and Alberta were also charged with trafficking-related offences. A Toronto woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The operation began when two men from Oakville were being investigated for drug trafficking.

“As the project progressed, officers began identifying a group of individuals who are believed to be trafficking a large amount of controlled substances across the GTA and beyond,” Det. Sgt. Paul Foley said in a press conference on Monday afternoon.