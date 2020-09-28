Menu

Crime

Investigation of Oakville men leads to record $4M fentanyl seizure: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 2:25 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men from Oakville and a Hamilton man were three of nine people charged in connection with a $4-million fentanyl seizure in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Halton police say an operation dubbed Project Mover that began in late 2019 is their biggest drug capture in history to date.

During an operation between June and September, six residences were raided, resulting in the collection of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, crystal meth, a shotgun, a handgun and a stolen 2019 Dodge Durango.

Read more: Burlington, Ont., man facing drug, weapons charges, police say

A 46-year-old Oakville man and a 28-year-old Oakville man are each facing two counts of possession and a pair of charges for property crime over $5,000. A 47-year-old Hamilton man is facing a single charge tied to trafficking methamphetamine.

Individuals from Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, B.C. and Alberta were also charged with trafficking-related offences. A Toronto woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The operation began when two men from Oakville were being investigated for drug trafficking.

“As the project progressed, officers began identifying a group of individuals who are believed to be trafficking a large amount of controlled substances across the GTA and beyond,” Det. Sgt. Paul Foley said in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Click to play video 'Montreal public health issues third warning about the current fentanyl crisis' Montreal public health issues third warning about the current fentanyl crisis
