5 songs you must hear this week: 28 September 2020

Coronavirus be damned. As we approach the fourth quarter, it’s time to get the rest of the year’s music out the door. Here are five of the week’s best new tracks.

1. Royal & The Serpent, Overwhelmed

Single (Atlantic)

Recommended If You Like: Freaking out

This is a project led by LA-based singer-songwriter Ryan Santiago, who, just so we’re clear is a woman. Overwhelmed is basically a two-and-a-half-minute panic attack, something we can all identify with right about now. Fun fact: This video was shot on old-school 16 mm film.

2. Jeen, Deep End

Jeen (Jeen Music)

RIYL: More anxiety

Up until now, Jeen has been making some good money by licensing her music to TV commercials, including Google, Panasonic, KIA, Rogers, MasterCard, Molson, Kraft, BlackBerry, and Estee Lauder. She’s also placed songs in a long list of TV shows. She’s written songs with/for Serena Ryder, Great Big Sea, and Hawksley Workman. Oh, and she’s in a band called Cookie Duster with Brendan Canning of Broken Social Scene. Her self-titled debut album will be out October 9.

Story continues below advertisement

3. METZ, Blind Youth Industrial Park

Atlas Vending (Royal Mountain Records)

RIYL: Trepanning

If you ever have a headache that needs to be hammered flat, Toronto’s METZ will do it for you. They are loud, heavy, and intensely noisy. Love ‘em. Got some aggression that needs to be exorcised? This is the band and this is the album. It’s better than the option, which is drilling a hole in your skull.

4. Fleet Foxes, Can I Believe You

Shore (Anti-)

RIYL: The fall equinox

After teasing a surprise release with some postering and flyers across LA, Fleet Foxes digitally dropped their fourth album at exactly 9:31 am EDT on September 22, which marked the precise arrival of autumn. (The physical release will appear February 5.) All tracks were recorded before the pandemic, so there’s none of that on the album. Fans should watch for an accompanying art piece film of the same name. It’s coming next month.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Sixx AM, Maybe It’s Time

Single (777 Music)

RIYL: Motley Crue—but not exactly.

Yes, this is Nikki Sixx of The Crue, but it’s not a Crue-like song. It’s a collaborative effort called Artists for Recovery, which focuses on recovering from addictions just in time for International Recovery Day (Sept 30). It’s also on the soundtrack for the movie Sno Babies, which came out this past week. Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION is on the song, along with Slash, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, and Joe Elliot of Def Leppard.