NFL legend Joe Montana foils attempted kidnapping of his grandchild

The man they call “Joe Cool” still knows how to stay calm under pressure — and so does his wife.

Former NFL star Joe Montana, 64, and his wife Jennifer foiled an alleged attempt to kidnap their infant grandchild over the weekend, Los Angeles police say.

A woman snuck into the Montanas’ home in L.A. and plucked the sleeping girl out of her playpen Saturday, according to police. The woman was not known to the family.

The Montanas reportedly confronted the woman and got into a “tussle” with her, during which Jennifer managed to pry the infant free.

The woman allegedly fled but she didn’t get far. Montana flagged the incident to police and several deputies managed to track her down and arrest her.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Montana tweeted on Sunday. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Montana won four Super Bowls as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He played the vast majority of his 15-year career with the team and retired in 1994.

Malibu resident Julian Alexander says he was surprised to hear about such an incident in the neighbourhood, which is tightly guarded and home to many wealthy residents.

“There’s a lot of walls, hedges, private security,” he told KCAL 9. “This is billionaires’ row, so people aren’t going to get into people’s houses easily.”

Sodsai Dalzell, 39, is facing kidnapping and burglary charges in connection with the incident.

Dalzell is due to appear in court on Tuesday, jail records show. Her bail has been set at $150,000.

— With files from The Associated Press

