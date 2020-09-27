Canada adds 1,454 COVID-19 cases as diagnoses soar in Ontario, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,454 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 152,971.

The new data marks the country’s highest daily increase in cases since since May 8, which saw the total grow by 1,515 cases.

Another six deaths were announced by health authorities on Sunday, bringing Canada’s total fatalities from the virus to 9,268. To date, a total of 131,098 patients have recovered from the virus and more than 8.4 million tests have also been administered.

Sunday’s data only shows a limited snapshot of the virus’ spread across Canada, as all territories and some provinces — P.E.I., B.C. and Alberta — don’t provide updated case figures on the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

2/4 Surges in #COVID19 cases, leading to increases in hospitalisations can quickly overwhelm public health and healthcare system resources in localized areas, while increasing the likelihood of spread to more areas. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) September 27, 2020

In a statement Sunday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam continued to raise concern over Canada’s rising daily case figures and increase in hospitalizations.

“Surges in COVID-19 cases, leading to increases in hospitalizations can quickly overwhelm public health and healthcare system resources in localized areas, while increasing the likelihood of spread to more areas,” read Tam’s statement.

“Every effort to (decrease) the number, duration and closeness of in-person encounters makes a big difference to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate in our communities, considering every person we encounter (equals) a network of contacts.”

2:23 Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave

Quebec reported the highest increase in daily reported cases among all the provinces Sunday, with 896 newly confirmed cases. The figure is the highest reported daily case count in the province since May 8, when 912 new cases of the virus were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

The infections bring the province’s total COVID-19 cases to 71,901. Another four deaths were reported by the province on Sunday as well, with two occurring in the past 24 hours and the other two taking place between Sept. 20 to 25. The fatalities bring Quebec’s death toll to 5,825.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé attributed the province’s single highest day increase in new virus cases to community transmission, and asked people to limit their contact over the next several weeks.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 500 new coronavirus cases marking biggest increase in almost 5 months

Ontario reported its highest single-day increase in new virus cases in months as well, with 491 new COVID-19 cases. Sunday’s single-day increase in cases is the highest increase in the province since May 2, which saw 511 new cases reported in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter that the 63 per cent of the newly diagnosed patients were under 40.

Ontario is reporting 491 cases of #COVID19 as more than 42,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region. 63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday also saw two new deaths reported by the province, raising its death toll to 2,839. To date, a total of 49,831 infections have been confirmed in the province — though 42,796 have since recovered.

Health officials in Manitoba recorded 51 new cases of the virus on Sunday, raising its provincial total to 1,880. An unknown number of the province’s total cases are considered probable, however. The province’s death toll stands at 19, and 1,272 patients have recovered.

1:40 Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals

Saskatchewan added another 15 new cases of the coronavirus, raising its total number of confirmed cases to 1,878. The province has seen 24 deaths from the virus to date, and 1,710 patients have since recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one newly confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising its total confirmed cases to 273. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick did not report any new cases during their daily updates.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, cases of the coronavirus have surpassed 32.9 million according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stands at 995,608 as of Sunday evening.