Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Crime

Fist fight breaks out on Surrey bus after man refuses to put on mask: police

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Fight breaks out on TransLink bus after passenger allegedly refuses to wear mask' Fight breaks out on TransLink bus after passenger allegedly refuses to wear mask
WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing. Courtesy: Shane Dankoski

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a fist fight on a Surrey bus that appears to have escalated from a dispute about wearing a mask.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, near 96th Avenue and 120th Street.

Mandatory masks are required on all Metro Vancouver public transit amid COVID-19

According to police, a man boarded the bus without a mask on. TransLink has made wearing a mask mandatory on all modes of transit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another passenger offered the man a mask, but he declined, police said.

“The man asked the suspect if he was medically exempt from wearing a mask, and at that point, the suspect became belligerent,” said transit police in a statement.

“When the victim stood up to confront the suspect about not wearing a mask, the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the head, which led to a fight on the bus.”

Mask myths, debunked: No, wearing a mask won't 'shut down' your immune system

The suspect eventually left the bus, and the victim was left with minor injuries including a cut above his eye, said police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the fight to contact transit police.

