Fist fight breaks out on Surrey bus after man refuses to put on mask: police

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a fist fight on a Surrey bus that appears to have escalated from a dispute about wearing a mask.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, near 96th Avenue and 120th Street.

According to police, a man boarded the bus without a mask on. TransLink has made wearing a mask mandatory on all modes of transit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another passenger offered the man a mask, but he declined, police said.

“The man asked the suspect if he was medically exempt from wearing a mask, and at that point, the suspect became belligerent,” said transit police in a statement.

“When the victim stood up to confront the suspect about not wearing a mask, the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the head, which led to a fight on the bus.”

The suspect eventually left the bus, and the victim was left with minor injuries including a cut above his eye, said police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the fight to contact transit police.