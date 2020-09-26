18-year-old man charged with murder after northern Manitoba homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is facing charges of second-degree murder after a body was found in a northern Manitoba first nation earlier this week.

On Thursday, Island Lake RCMP were called to a home in St. Theresa Point, about 610 km northeast of Winnipeg.

They found the body of a 35-year-old woman inside, who hasn’t been identified.

Mounties’ investigation has led them to charge 18-year-old Kelton Wood in connection with the death.

The investigation is still ongoing with the help of RCMP Major Crime Unit and Thompson Forensic Identification Services.

St. Theresa Point is a community of just over 3,000 people, and is only accessible by boat or plane in the summer, and by ice road in the winter.

