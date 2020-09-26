Menu

Crime

18-year-old man charged with murder after northern Manitoba homicide: RCMP

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 10:43 am
RCMP in Island Lake have charged a 18 year-old man with murder after finding the body of a woman in a home in St. Theresa Point First Nation on Thursday.
RCMP in Island Lake have charged a 18 year-old man with murder after finding the body of a woman in a home in St. Theresa Point First Nation on Thursday. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

A young man is facing charges of second-degree murder after a body was found in a northern Manitoba first nation earlier this week.

On Thursday, Island Lake RCMP were called to a home in St. Theresa Point, about 610 km northeast of Winnipeg.

They found the body of a 35-year-old woman inside, who hasn’t been identified.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP continuing search for Garden Hill teen missing since July

Mounties’ investigation has led them to charge 18-year-old Kelton Wood in connection with the death.

Trending Stories

The investigation is still ongoing with the help of RCMP Major Crime Unit and Thompson Forensic Identification Services.

St. Theresa Point is a community of just over 3,000 people, and is only accessible by boat or plane in the summer, and by ice road in the winter.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation' Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation
Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation
