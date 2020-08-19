Manitoba RCMP continuing search for Garden Hill teen missing since July

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are renewing calls for help with finding a missing teen from Garden Hill who hasn’t been heard from since July.

Tammy Jerilynn Nattaway, 16, was last seen in the community, roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg, on July 20.

She was reported missing to police July 31, RCMP say.

Police first asked for the public’s help finding Nattaway Aug 7, telling media at the time the teen may be in the City of Winnipeg.

Island Lake #rcmpmb continue to look for missing 16yo Tammy Nattaway. She was last seen on July 20 in Garden Hill & it is possible that she has travelled to St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach. The RCMP & her family are concerned for her wellbeing. Have info? Call 204-456-2626 pic.twitter.com/vVxwGTSNLp — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 13, 2020

In an update six days later, police said it was possible Nattaway may have travelled to to St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach.

Police have scheduled a press conference at Manitoba RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg Thursday to give an update on the case.

Nattaway is described as five feet in height and approximately 100 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2626, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.

