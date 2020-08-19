Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Manitoba RCMP continuing search for Garden Hill teen missing since July

By Shane Gibson Global News
Tammy Nattaway , 16.
Manitoba RCMP are renewing calls for help with finding a missing teen from Garden Hill  who hasn’t been heard from since July.

Tammy Jerilynn Nattaway, 16, was last seen in the community, roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg, on July 20.

She was reported missing to police July 31, RCMP say.

Police first asked for the public’s help finding Nattaway Aug 7, telling media at the time the teen may be in the City of Winnipeg.

In an update six days later, police said it was possible Nattaway may have travelled to to St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach.

Police have scheduled a press conference at Manitoba RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg Thursday to give an update on the case.

Nattaway is described as five feet in height and approximately 100 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2626, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.


