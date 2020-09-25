Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Possible COVID-19 exposure at 11 Prince Albert, Rosetown businesses: SHA

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 6:54 pm
Click to play video 'COVID Alert app now available in Saskatchewan' COVID Alert app now available in Saskatchewan
WATCH: Saskatchewan is now one of four provinces where people can access the free COVID Alert app. The government says it’s another tool to potentially slow the spread of the virus. As Daniella Ponticelli tells us, its effectiveness relies on numbers.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at nine Prince Albert businesses.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past two weeks

The health authority says a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

Sept. 18

  • Kal Tire (300 38 St. E) from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Kal Tire (300 38 St. E) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Shaw (2990 Second Ave. W) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Vu’s Garden Restaurant (2805 Sixth Ave. E) from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Canaba Cannabis (3332 Second Ave. W) from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Lake Country Co-op Gas Bar Cornerstone (801 16 St. E) from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21

  • Harold’s Family Food (200 28 St. E) from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Source For Sports (365 Marquis Rd. W) from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Walmart (800 15 St. E) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Real Canadian Superstore (591 15 St. E) from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Possible exposure in Rosetown, Sask.

Possible exposure in Rosetown, Sask.

The SHA has also issued a warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at two Rosetown, Sask. businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority says a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sept. 15, 16 and 17

  • Shop Easy from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 18

Trending Stories
  • Co-op Home Centre from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The SHA said anyone who was at the businesses on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA says alerts may be issued to notify the community if an individual tests positive for the coronavirus and health officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Click to play video 'Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities' Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities
Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusCoronavirus UpdatesSaskatchewan NewsSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updatePrince Albert coronavirusprince albert newsrosetown coronavirusrosetown news
Flyers
More weekly flyers