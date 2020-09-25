Menu

Canada

Quebec court acquits author, declares part of child pornography law invalid

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Quebec court has acquited author Yvan Godbout of child pornoraphy in connection with fictional scenes in his horror novel 'Hansel and Gretel.' Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
A Quebec court has acquited author Yvan Godbout of child pornoraphy in connection with fictional scenes in his horror novel 'Hansel and Gretel.' Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A Quebec judge has acquitted an author of a child pornography charge in connection with fictional scenes in the writer’s horror novel.

Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard also ruled that certain articles of Canada’s child pornography laws violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and are therefore invalid.

Read more: Quebec youth protection sees increase in child abuse reports following Granby girl’s death

Yvan Godbout was charged with producing child pornography over passages found in his horror novel, “Hansel et Gretel,” which include scenes of sexual abuse of a minor-aged brother and sister.

In a decision published Thursday, Blanchard agreed with Godbout’s argument that the law as written is too wide, and violates the author’s rights to freedom of expression and of security.

Read more: Comedian Mike Ward loses appeal over penalty for joke about disabled boy

The judge notes the law was widened in 2005 to include not just material that advocates for or encourages pedophilia, but any description of sexual acts with children, as long as the description is a dominant characteristic of the work of fiction and is done with a sexual purpose.

Blanchard concludes the changes effectively rendered illegal an overly wide swath of literature, unduly limiting freedom of expression, and that the prosecution failed to make the case such works of literature pose a risk to children.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
