New Brunswick reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19 on Friday

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Friday.

The case is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating in the Bathurst region.

There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the province.

In total, New Brunswick has confirmed 200 cases of the virus, and 191 people have recovered so far.

There have also been two deaths as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says 72,981 tests have been completed to date.

New Brunswick also revised its state of emergency order on Friday.

After the Avignon region in Quebec saw a rise in cases of the coronavirus, New Brunswick has decided to restrict the travel bubble between the provinces.

As of Friday, only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix will be allowed to take day trips to New Brunswick.

All previously approved registrations to and from Avignon for non-essential trips are no longer valid.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

