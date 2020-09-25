OPP investigate ‘sudden death’ near Carleton Place, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man was found dead Thursday morning inside an eastern Ontario home.
Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 10:30 a.m. from a residence in Scotch Corners, an area southwest of Carleton Place, Ont., within Beckwith Township.
OPP investigators say officers found a man’s body at the home.
The victim is identified as 39-year-old Gregory Slewidge of Beckwith Township.
Police say the investigation is in the “early stages,” but called the incident a “sudden death.”
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.
