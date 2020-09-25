Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate ‘sudden death’ near Carleton Place, Ont.

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:38 am
A 39-year-old man was found dead in a Scotch Corners home on Thursday morning, OPP say.
A 39-year-old man was found dead in a Scotch Corners home on Thursday morning, OPP say. Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man was found dead Thursday morning inside an eastern Ontario home.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 10:30 a.m. from a residence in Scotch Corners, an area southwest of Carleton Place, Ont., within Beckwith Township.

OPP investigators say officers found a man’s body at the home.

Read more: Ottawa police seeking witnesses after fatal west-end collision

The victim is identified as 39-year-old Gregory Slewidge of Beckwith Township.

Trending Stories

Police say the investigation is in the “early stages,” but called the incident a “sudden death.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot helping find 6-year-old lost in woods
Footage shows OPP helicopter pilot helping find 6-year-old lost in woods
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOttawa crimeOntario crimeontario policeOPP InvestigationCarleton PlaceOntario man found dead
Flyers
More weekly flyers