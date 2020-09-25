Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

North Kawartha Township firefighters rescue victim who fell into Burleigh Falls: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:39 am
North Kawartha Township firefighters are being credited with rescuing a man who fell into Burleigh Falls.
North Kawartha Township firefighters are being credited with rescuing a man who fell into Burleigh Falls. North Kawartha Township

North Kawartha Township firefighters are being credited with saving a person who fell into Burleigh Falls on Thursday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the falls for reports a male had fallen into the water near the dam.

Read more: Scuba diver rescued after late resurfacing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough

OPP say the individual was located under the dam and secured with a life ring prior to being rescued from the water by the North Kawartha Fire Department.

Peterborough County Paramedics took the man to an area hospital. He had minor injuries.

In July, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry closed access to Burleigh Falls due to excess tourists, and numerous complaints involving liquor consumption, parking violations, excessive noise, littering, outdoor urinating and defecating, and mischief.

The Crown land, located 30 kilometres north of Peterborough, was reopened to the public on Sept. 10.

