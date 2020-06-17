Menu

Scuba diver rescued after late resurfacing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 2:02 pm
A scuba diver who was reportedly late resurfacing was rescued on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough on Wednesday.
A scuba diver who briefly went unaccounted for in a lake north of Peterborough has been located safe.

Around 12:40 p.m. emergency crews were called to Stoney Lake along Fire Route 92 near Burleigh Falls in North Kawartha Township for reports of a scuba diver who was unaccounted during a dive on Wednesday.

The missing man is in his 70s and was reportedly familiar with the lake. He was diving with another individual and was expected to resurface at a certain time but was 15 minutes overdue.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News the man was located prior to officers arriving on scene.

The man was “alive and well,” said Ayotte.

No other details were provided.

