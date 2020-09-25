Menu

Crime

Teen charged after dirt bike flees collision in Norwood: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 9:41 am
OPP say a Norwood teen faces charges after fleeing the scene of a collision involving a dirt bike.
A Norwood teenager faces charges including careless driving following a collision involving a dirt bike on Thursday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m., a dirt bike collided with a vehicle as it was turning into a driveway.

The driver of the dirt bike allegedly fled the scene.

Read more: 2 teenagers seriously injured following dirt bike collision in Ganaraska Forest: Durham police

Investigators identified the suspect driver. A 17-year-old Norwood resident was arrested and charged with the following:

  • failure to remain at the scene of an accident
  • careless driving
  • driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence
  • operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused — whose name cannot be released — is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date, OPP said Friday.

