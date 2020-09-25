Teen charged after dirt bike flees collision in Norwood: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Norwood teenager faces charges including careless driving following a collision involving a dirt bike on Thursday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m., a dirt bike collided with a vehicle as it was turning into a driveway.

The driver of the dirt bike allegedly fled the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect driver. A 17-year-old Norwood resident was arrested and charged with the following:

failure to remain at the scene of an accident

careless driving

driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence

operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused — whose name cannot be released — is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date, OPP said Friday.

