Teen charged after dirt bike flees collision in Norwood: OPP

A Norwood teenager faces charges including careless driving following a collision involving a dirt bike on Thursday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m., a dirt bike collided with a vehicle as it was turning into a driveway.
The driver of the dirt bike allegedly fled the scene.
Investigators identified the suspect driver. A 17-year-old Norwood resident was arrested and charged with the following:
- failure to remain at the scene of an accident
- careless driving
- driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence
- operating a motor vehicle without insurance
The accused — whose name cannot be released — is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date, OPP said Friday.
