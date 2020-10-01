Make the most out of Manitoba’s harvest with these locally inspired recipes

It may be Manitobans’ last chance to get a hold of locally grown produce at Farmers Markets over the next few weeks with summer over and colder temperatures on the way.
Once bags are full of the harvest’s bounty and sitting on the kitchen counter, figuring out the best way to use the food can be tricky.
680 CJOB’s Kevin Burgin, from the show The Main Ingredient, asked chefs from Winnipeg’s food and drink community what recipes they would choose to make the most out of Manitoba’s harvest.
Make local ingredients the star in these harvest-inspired recipes:
Chef Ben Kramer
Tomato Butter
Ingredients:
- 2 cups tomates
- 1/2 pound butter, room temperature, diced
- 1 Garlic clove, chopped
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- Thyme and basil leaves to taste
Directions:
- Set oven to 450 F (225 C). Roast tomatoes in oven until skins brown slightly. Cool completely.
- Add tomatoes, garlic, thyme and basil leaves, salt and pepper to food processor and pulse until tomatoes are finely chopped.
- Add butter and blend until completely mixed.
Loaf and Honey
Zucchini and Tomato Bake
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. zucchini (about 3 medium), chopped
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes (can substitue with heirloom tomatoes)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Melo’s Finest Sunflower oil, for drizzling
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cups freshly grated Golden Prairie cheese
- 2 tbsp torn basil
- Balsamic vinegar (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In a large bowl, add zucchini and toss with 1 tbsp. of salt
- Let sit for 5 minutes, then rinse clean to help draw out excess water
- Add tomatoes and garlic, toss with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer vegetables to a small baking dish, then sprinkle with cheese. Bake until golden, about 35 minutes.
- Garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve.
Chef Scott Malcolmson
Tahini Kale Salad
Ingredients:
- Cucumber, chopped
- Onion, chopped and roasted
- Za’atar Chickpeas
- Lime Tahini Dressing
- Pumpkin Seeds, toasted
- Fresh mint, chopped
Directions:
- Add all ingredients except mint to bowl in proportions of your liking and toss. Sprinkle with fresh mint and serve.
Jessica Scott Reid
Ginger Eggplant
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1.5 inches of fresh ginger, grated
- 1 red chili, chopped finely
- Fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 large or 3 small eggplants
Directions:
- Blend soy sauce, olive oil, ginger, chili and cilantro. Score eggplant with a knife and pour 3/4 of the marinade inside
- Cover eggplant and leave in fridge for at least 3 hours
- Preheat oven to 410 F. Cover eggplant and place in oven for one hour. Use some of the marinade to baste halfway through.
- Mix the last 1/4 of marinade with peanut butter and top eggplant when done.
- Serve with rice or quinoa
Download and print the recipe here:
Comments