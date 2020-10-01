Make the most out of Manitoba’s harvest with these locally inspired recipes

Send this page to someone via email

It may be Manitobans’ last chance to get a hold of locally grown produce at Farmers Markets over the next few weeks with summer over and colder temperatures on the way.

Once bags are full of the harvest’s bounty and sitting on the kitchen counter, figuring out the best way to use the food can be tricky.

680 CJOB’s Kevin Burgin, from the show The Main Ingredient, asked chefs from Winnipeg’s food and drink community what recipes they would choose to make the most out of Manitoba’s harvest.

Make local ingredients the star in these harvest-inspired recipes:

Chef Ben Kramer

Tomato Butter

Ingredients:

2 cups tomates

1/2 pound butter, room temperature, diced

1 Garlic clove, chopped

Pinch of salt and pepper

Thyme and basil leaves to taste

Directions:

Set oven to 450 F (225 C). Roast tomatoes in oven until skins brown slightly. Cool completely.

Add tomatoes, garlic, thyme and basil leaves, salt and pepper to food processor and pulse until tomatoes are finely chopped.

Add butter and blend until completely mixed.

Loaf and Honey

Zucchini and Tomato Bake

Ingredients:

1 lb. zucchini (about 3 medium), chopped

2 cups cherry tomatoes (can substitue with heirloom tomatoes)

2 cloves garlic, minced

Melo’s Finest Sunflower oil, for drizzling

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cups freshly grated Golden Prairie cheese

2 tbsp torn basil

Balsamic vinegar (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a large bowl, add zucchini and toss with 1 tbsp. of salt

Let sit for 5 minutes, then rinse clean to help draw out excess water

Add tomatoes and garlic, toss with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer vegetables to a small baking dish, then sprinkle with cheese. Bake until golden, about 35 minutes.

Garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve.

Chef Scott Malcolmson

Tahini Kale Salad

Ingredients:

Cucumber, chopped

Onion, chopped and roasted

Za’atar Chickpeas

Lime Tahini Dressing

Pumpkin Seeds, toasted

Fresh mint, chopped

Directions:

Add all ingredients except mint to bowl in proportions of your liking and toss. Sprinkle with fresh mint and serve.

Jessica Scott Reid

Ginger Eggplant

Ingredients:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

1.5 inches of fresh ginger, grated

1 red chili, chopped finely

Fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 large or 3 small eggplants

Directions:

Blend soy sauce, olive oil, ginger, chili and cilantro. Score eggplant with a knife and pour 3/4 of the marinade inside

Cover eggplant and leave in fridge for at least 3 hours

Preheat oven to 410 F. Cover eggplant and place in oven for one hour. Use some of the marinade to baste halfway through.

Mix the last 1/4 of marinade with peanut butter and top eggplant when done.

Serve with rice or quinoa

Download and print the recipe here:

