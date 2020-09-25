2 arrested after guns, ammo and drugs seized from Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents are facing gun and drug charges following a police investigation on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, investigators executed a search warrant at a Paterson Street residence where they seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cellular devices, a loaded M14 rifle, a modified long gun (sawed-off shotgun) and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

Richard Cobourn, 33, of Paterson Street, and Hilary Fleetwood, 34 of Armour Road, were arrested and were each charged with:

possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

knowledge of am unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

The investigation involved the service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug (ICAD) Unit with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT).