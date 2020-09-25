RCMP investigate boater’s death in northern Alberta

Fairview RCMP are investigating the death of a boater who was with a party that became stranded on the Peace River this week and had to be rescued.

At about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police learned via a satellite SOS system distress signal that some boaters were stranded on a section of the northern Alberta river.

“Fairview RCMP, along with additional resources from Spirit River RCMP, attended to assist in locating the boaters in distress,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

“Fairview Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services attended with specialized equipment to assist in the rescue.”

RCMP said the four stranded boaters were found but one person was critically injured. Despite efforts by paramedics to keep him alive, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. They did not say how old he was.

Story continues below advertisement

“This matter remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for the male at a later date at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” RCMP said. “Further updates will be provided when further information becomes available.”

Related News Albertans being reminded of basic water safety measures amid recent deaths