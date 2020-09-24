Menu

Economy

Transcontinental to close Winnipeg printing plant in January, affecting 110 employees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 7:20 pm
Transcontinental Inc. says it will close it's printing activities in Winnipeg in January.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TC Transcontinental says it will close its printing activities in Winnipeg early next year in a move that will result in the permanent layoff of 110 employees.

Operations will be transferred gradually over the next few months to Transcontinental RBW Graphics in Ontario and, to a lesser extent, to Transcontinental Calgary in Alberta.

Read more: Coronavirus: More than 100 Manitoba employees losing jobs, says WestJet

Brian Reid, president of TC Transcontinental Printing, says the move is needed to “protect the long-term financial health of our sector” by aligning the capacity and costs of its platform to business volumes.

Manitoba Job Numbers
Manitoba Job Numbers

He says that after a thorough analysis, the Winnipeg facility will close Jan. 31.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hundreds of Boeing employees in Winnipeg losing jobs

Some customer service and sales employees will remain in place to serve Coronet customers.

Montreal-based Transcontinental has about 8,500 employees, mainly in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
winnipegLayoffsClosureJobs LostTC TranscontinentalBrian Reid
