Window washers rescued from edge of Midtown Toronto building after platform falls

Two window washers were rescued from the edge of a Midtown Toronto highrise on Thursday after the platform they were using fell to the ground below, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue during the noon hour.

Images posted to social media appeared to show two men standing on the edge of the building near the roof after the platform they were working on collapsed.

“We were actually on lunch on the ground floor here. We heard the bang,” Zach Stickwood, who works in the area, told Global News.

“We rushed out to see what was happened and make sure everyone was safe on the sidewalk … Luckily no one was near it.”

Stickwood said he then saw two people hanging onto their safety ropes.

“Luckily [one of the workers] was able to get his arm up and was able to pull himself up on to the ledge that they were standing on,” he said.

Stickwood said he and a group of coworkers were then able to get to the top of the building and assist in getting the other worker to the ledge.

Both window washers were then seen being taken inside of the building after emergency crews broke the windows. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.

Unbelievable! Yonge & Eglinton right now. I hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/5qFf98P9V6 — Aviva (@DivaAviva) September 24, 2020