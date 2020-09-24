Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fishermen in Prince Edward Island find body of second missing teenager

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Community devastated over missing teens after boat capsized: mayor
Two teenaged boys are still missing after their boat capsized earlier this week off western P.E.I. The local mayor says the community is devastated, but is rallying together and helping however they can. Callum Smith reports.

Fishermen have found the body of a second 17-year-old boy who went missing last week when the boat he was in capsized off the coast of western Prince Edward Island.

RCMP say Alex Hutchinson’s body was found Thursday morning in the Cascumpec area, south of Alberton.

Hutchinson was with two other teens when their boat flipped last Wednesday near Northport.

An underwater search team found Ethan Reilly’s body Sunday evening near Fox Island, which is halfway between Alberton and Cascumpec.

Trending Stories

Read more: Searchers find body of one of two P.E.I. teens who went missing after boat overturned: RCMP

Authorities said the third boy made it back to shore.

The capsizing prompted a massive search involving RCMP, firefighters, military aircraft, coast guard vessels, ground search crews, federal and provincial Fisheries staff and Parks Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The search was suspended after about 20 hours and the case was turned over to the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPPrince Edward IslandSearchPEIAlex HutchinsonEthan ReillyFox IslandPEI missing boys
Flyers
More weekly flyers