Tree removal, replacement underway at popular park in downtown Kelowna

Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna is undergoing a minor makeover.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced that trees at the popular waterfront park are being replaced, along with irrigation upgrades.

As such, the sidewalk on the park’s south side is closed, and construction is expected to last until mid-October.

“We’re excited to be replacing 16 ornamental plum trees with eastern redbuds this fall,” Tara Bergeson, an urban forestry technician with the city, said in a press release.

“The existing trees have been really struggling in this location, so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place.”

The city said improving soil conditions and irrigation will encourage tree growth, and that minor grade changes will also take place to improve water distribution.

Park visitors are being asked to adhere to posted signs, such as staying away from the new trees and grass for the time being and to keep away from worksites.

For more information about Stuart Park, click here.