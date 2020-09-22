Site preparation to start this fall on dual-purpose aviation museum, conference centre in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Site preparation is expected to start this fall on KF Aerospace’s Centre of Excellence – a modern building that resembles a plane and will double as a conference centre and a museum.

Announced in June 2019, the dual-purpose building is projected to have a price tag of $25 million.

On Tuesday, KF Aerospace announced the location, along Lapointe Drive beside Kelowna International Airport, and updated building plans, which saw the footprint grow to 60,000 square feet from an estimated 50,000 when the building was first announced.

Read more: KF Aerospace CEO Barry Lapointe to build Centre for Excellence

According to KF Aerospace, the building will have two hangars for heritage aircraft displays, including a Second World War fighter plane, a Hawker Tempest MKII that’s currently being restored.

Story continues below advertisement

The building will also feature an airfield viewing gallery, a cafeteria and an upper story for conference rooms.

Construction was slated to start in spring 2020, in conjunction with KF Aerospace’s 50th anniversary.

2:10 KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence

Those construction plans, though, were delayed. Global News has reached out regarding those delays.

KF Aerospaces also says the centre will host public tours and educational programs, and provide visitor access from the Kelowna Rail Trail.

The company says site preparation will begin this fall, with construction slated to follow in 2021 and an expected opening in spring 2022.