Crime

Third person arrested in shooting death of Brampton teen: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 24, 2020 4:03 pm
Halton Regional Police say they have arrested a third suspect in a homicide case in Milton.
Halton Regional Police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of a boy in Milton.

Stanley Frempong, 20, from Toronto has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm in relation to the homicide of Ezekiel Agyemang, 16, of Brampton.

The victim was found shot to death near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad in Milton on June 30.

Police say a fourth suspect, Ahmed Ismail, 24, also from Toronto, is still wanted for first degree murder and kidnapping.

Investigators say Ismail may be in the Calgary area, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Toronto man faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of Brampton teen

Police have also charged a 22-year-old Toronto man with first-degree murder and kidnapping, while a 29-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with kidnapping.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4776 or Calgary police at 403-428-8877.

