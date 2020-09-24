Third person arrested in shooting death of Brampton teen: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of a boy in Milton.

Stanley Frempong, 20, from Toronto has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm in relation to the homicide of Ezekiel Agyemang, 16, of Brampton.

The victim was found shot to death near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad in Milton on June 30.

Halton Police have arrested a 3rd male in relation to the June 30, 2020 homicide of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang. A fourth male, Ahmed Ismail (24) of Toronto, is still wanted for First Degree Murder and Kidnapping. Call 911 if seen. Details here: https://t.co/zBSLlXFKc5 ^se pic.twitter.com/E380UnPHwu — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 24, 2020

Police say a fourth suspect, Ahmed Ismail, 24, also from Toronto, is still wanted for first degree murder and kidnapping.

Investigators say Ismail may be in the Calgary area, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police have also charged a 22-year-old Toronto man with first-degree murder and kidnapping, while a 29-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with kidnapping.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4776 or Calgary police at 403-428-8877.

