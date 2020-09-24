Menu

Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Thursday, active cases now at 7

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 3:03 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health have identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday.

The public health unit said a man in his 40s and a female under 20 have contracted the disease. The female under 20 is not of elementary or secondary school age, public health says.

Both cases are still under investigation, so public health has yet to determine a mode of transmission in either instance.

Read more: Ontario reports 409 new coronavirus cases with most in Toronto-area, Ottawa

One of the region’s previous active cases was also deemed resolved Thursday, bringing the total active case count to seven.

On Thursday, Ontario recorded 409 new cases of the virus across the province.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 151 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 82 in Ottawa, 46 in Peel Region, 34 in York Region and 26 in Waterloo.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

