Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Manitoba man charged with break-in at worksite

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 4:32 pm
Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a Malita man charged with four counts of possession of stolen property.
The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Melita, Man., wanted in connection to a break-in at a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Pipestone

Virden RCMP say they responded on Sunday to a report of a theft from a storage trailer on the worksite.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seize 36 firearms from rural property near Treherne

Numerous items had been stolen, including hand tools, power tools, barbeque, clothing, electronics and other items, police say.

Police say the investigation led them to a property in Melita, where officers found additional stolen items.

Read more: Guns, ammunition seized in raid near Melita, Man.

On Thursday police released a photo of Steven Stewart Lundle, 34, who is charged with four counts of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on Lundle’s whereabouts is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from The Canadian Press

