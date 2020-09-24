Arrest warrant issued for Manitoba man charged with break-in at worksite

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Melita, Man., wanted in connection to a break-in at a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Pipestone
Virden RCMP say they responded on Sunday to a report of a theft from a storage trailer on the worksite.
Numerous items had been stolen, including hand tools, power tools, barbeque, clothing, electronics and other items, police say.
Police say the investigation led them to a property in Melita, where officers found additional stolen items.
On Thursday police released a photo of Steven Stewart Lundle, 34, who is charged with four counts of possession of stolen property.
Anyone with information on Lundle’s whereabouts is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
–With files from The Canadian Press
