Arrest warrant issued for Manitoba man charged with break-in at worksite

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Melita, Man., wanted in connection to a break-in at a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Pipestone

Virden RCMP say they responded on Sunday to a report of a theft from a storage trailer on the worksite.

Numerous items had been stolen, including hand tools, power tools, barbeque, clothing, electronics and other items, police say.

#rcmpmb have also issued a Warrant of Arrest for 34yo Steven Lundel who is now Wanted by RCMP in connection with this investigation. If you have any information or know the current whereabouts of Steven Lundel, please contact Virden RCMP @ 204-748-2135. pic.twitter.com/KgVQZYpuXP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 24, 2020

Police say the investigation led them to a property in Melita, where officers found additional stolen items.

On Thursday police released a photo of Steven Stewart Lundle, 34, who is charged with four counts of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on Lundle’s whereabouts is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from The Canadian Press

