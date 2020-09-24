Second degree murder conviction in Raymond Beaver murder

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2017 stabbing death of Raymond Beaver.

On Wednesday, a jury found Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of George’s uncle, Raymond Beaver.

With that, the two face between 10 to 25 years in jail.

The sister of the victim, Lisa Beaver, confirms to Global News that a proceeding on when the two will be eligible for parole will continue on Dec. 4.

Beaver, 43, died after he was stabbed in what his family has said was a home invasion at their residence on Lansdowne Avenue between Nelson and Trafalgar streets on Oct. 2, 2017.

Police said they responded to a call around 11:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been stabbed and another who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault.

Both were taken to the hospital. Beaver was pronounced dead. The other man, Beaver’s 47-year-old uncle, George Janes, was later released.

