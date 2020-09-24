Calgary police investigate stabbing at downtown LRT station

Paramedics rushed a man to hospital on Thursday morning after he was found suffering from serious injuries at a downtown LRT Station.
Emergency crews were called to the 8 Street CTrain Station on 7 Avenue Southwest at around 4 a.m.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said he was stabbed.
One suspect is in police custody and investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the LRT platform.
The incident forced Calgary Transit to close the 8 Street CTrain Station while police investigated.
Just after 8 a.m., Calgary Transit tweeted to say the station had since re-opened.
