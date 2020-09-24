Menu

Crime

Waterloo police release video of suspected porch pirate

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 9:45 am
Waterloo police release video of suspected porch pirate

Waterloo Regional Police have released video of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with several recent gas drive-offs and porch parcel thefts.

Police believe the suspect drives a black Subaru Legacy and has been operating in the region in August and September.

Read more: Man arrested in downtown Kitchener after people threatened with pellet rifle

They say the car, which is 2010-2012 model, has been using stolen licence plates during the drive-offs and thefts.

The man has been described as white, in his mid-to-late 30s, with a medium build. He has often been with a white woman with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Kitchener woman charged after collision involving ION LRT train

They are also reminding residents to arrange to have packages delivered when you are home or ask a neighbour to hold onto them.

Residents should try to confirm whether the delivery company in use has a tracking service so they can be home when packages arrive.

