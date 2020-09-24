Menu

Crime

Cyclist injured in City of Kawartha Lakes hit-and-run: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 8:30 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist. Siegfried Gehlhaar / EyeEm / Getty Images

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene on Wednesday night.

According to police, a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Portage Road just a few kilometres east of the community of Bolsover, between Centennial Park and Prospect roads between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Del Crary Park

The cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene of the collision and continued westbound on Portage Road.

OPP are looking for a black BMW with passenger-side damage, including a missing side mirror

Anyone having information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

