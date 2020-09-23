Coronavirus: UBC-Okanagan annual homecoming moved online

Send this page to someone via email

What typically is a fun-filled, nostalgic weekend at UBC-Okanagan’s homecoming, this year the event has been altered due to COVID-19.

“While we are offering events for homecoming weekend 2020 remotely, we are taking time to celebrate the importance of connection,” said Lesley Cormack, UBC-Okanagan’s deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

“The weekend is an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with former classmates and bring the broader UBC-Okanagan community together.”

The third annual homecoming will feature virtual events such as cooking classes, wine tasting, an online trivia quiz and family-friendly story-time.

Homecoming weekend takes place Sept. 25-27 and kicks off the weekend with an online show starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The broadcast will show a live musical performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Scott Helman.

Earlier in the summer, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran officially declared the weekend as UBCO Homecoming weekend in the city of Kelowna.

“Kelowna is home to thousands of UBC-Okanagan alumni and is a community with which thousands maintain deep connections and affinity,” Basran said.

“The students and alumni of UBC-Okanagan are important contributors to the social, cultural, and economic vitality of our community and I am delighted to celebrate UBC-Okanagan Homecoming with everyone taking part from near and far.”

To find out more about the online celebration you can click here.

2:20 New UBCO campus to be built in downtown Kelowna New UBCO campus to be built in downtown Kelowna