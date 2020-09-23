Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Jury to resume hearing testimony in Fredericton murder trial today

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 8:09 am
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. The judge has been replaced in advance of a high profile murder trial in New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, N.B., on December 11, 2018. The judge has been replaced in advance of a high profile murder trial in New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The trial of a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people resumes today after testimony was suspended last week.

Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench told the 12 jurors last Wednesday that the parties needed to discuss unexpected issues before Matthew Raymond’s trial could resume.

Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

1st Canadian jury trial amid COVID-19 pandemic underway in Fredericton
1st Canadian jury trial amid COVID-19 pandemic underway in Fredericton

On Sept. 15 when the trial opened, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Jurors heard opening statements and reviewed some of the evidence that will be presented during the trial.

The trial is scheduled to resume today at 9:30 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickCourtFrederictonFredericton Shootingrobb costelloMatthew RaymondSara BurnsLarry Landry
Flyers
More weekly flyers