Crime

Winnipeg Transit driver dies after crash on Main Street

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 9:13 am
A cross near the crash site on Main and Matheson Wednesday morning.
A cross near the crash site on Main and Matheson Wednesday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

A Winnipeg Transit driver has died after a crash on Main Street near Matheson Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police confirmed a person died in the crash, which happened around 6:10 p.m., but gave no other details.

James Van Gerwen of the Amalgamated Transit Union confirmed it was a Winnipeg Transit driver who died.

Van Gerwen said the driver was leaving work and called it a “tragic accident.”

The crash site, which is across the street from the Transit North Garage, sported a cross with a Winnipeg Transit badge placed on top Wednesday morning.

Writing on the cross says, “Rest in peace my brother.”

A Global News reporter at the scene Wednesday said Winnipeg Transit employees were parking their vehicles nearby, then “rushing across the road” to the depot. There is no crosswalk nearby.

More to come.

