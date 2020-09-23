Winnipeg Transit driver dies after crash on Main Street

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Transit driver has died after a crash on Main Street near Matheson Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police confirmed a person died in the crash, which happened around 6:10 p.m., but gave no other details.

Please avoid S/B Main at Matheson due to a Motor Vehicle Collision. Intersection currently closed. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 22, 2020

James Van Gerwen of the Amalgamated Transit Union confirmed it was a Winnipeg Transit driver who died.

Van Gerwen said the driver was leaving work and called it a “tragic accident.”

The crash site, which is across the street from the Transit North Garage, sported a cross with a Winnipeg Transit badge placed on top Wednesday morning.

Writing on the cross says, “Rest in peace my brother.”

A Global News reporter at the scene Wednesday said Winnipeg Transit employees were parking their vehicles nearby, then “rushing across the road” to the depot. There is no crosswalk nearby.

