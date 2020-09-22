Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge’s Galt Gardens hosts Reconciliation Week teepee ceremony

By Emily Olsen Global News
Lethbridge’s Galt Gardens hosts teepee ceremony during Reconciliation Week
A teepee transfer ceremony in Lethbridge’s Galt Gardens on Tuesday marked day two of the city’s Reconciliation Week. As Emily Olsen reports, those in attendance say it’s heartwarming to see in a public space.

A giant teepee has been erected in Lethbridge’s Galt Gardens by the Sage Clan for Reconciliation Week in Lethbridge. 

Those in attendance on Tuesday say its presence is significant in more ways than one.

“It’s my first time in a teepee ceremony,” Sage Clan Team Lead Wynonna Smith said.

Her group, the Sage Clan Patrol, has been gifted the rights to the teepee design by an elder in a transfer ceremony. 

Read more: ‘Opening the eyes and ears’: Lethbridge’s 4th annual Reconciliation Week begins

Smith said experiencing this kind of ceremony is rare and especially moving considering historical bans on this type of event.

Story continues below advertisement

“To let us have our ceremonies in public and where the people are is very significant,” Smith said. “It was never allowed back in the day, and now that it is, it’s really heartwarming.”

“I’m really grateful and really thankful that we are building bridges.”

Tweet This
Trending Stories

She said the Indigenous community which typically congregates in Galt Gardens is thrilled.

Read more: Lethbridge Indigenous Cultural Centre moves ahead to planning stages

“It really brings a lot of light to Galt Gardens and to the people here,” Smith said. “They’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Indigenous Relations Coordinator for the City of Lethbridge, Pamela Beebe, said there is more to come, with another teepee going up in the gardens on Wednesday.

Beebe added that while the public is not permitted to enter the teepees unless invited, the hope is that it will give the entire community a sense of pride.

“I’m hoping that they love the culture as much as we do — that they feel invited, that they feel welcome.

Tweet This

“For Indigenous people here and the First Nations and the Kainai members — which we have higher numbers of — I’m hoping they feel a sense of pride, a sense of ownership, a sense of ‘this is where I come from,'” Beebe said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Demonstrators erect teepee on Parliament Hill to protest Canada Day

The teepee will be taken down at the end of the week. Visitors with questions in the meantime are invited to ask Sage Clan Patrol members standing guard.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First NationsIndigenousTruth and ReconciliationCeremonyalberta first nationsGalt GardensKainaiteepeeReconciliation WeekAlberta CultureSage Clan
Flyers
More weekly flyers