Crime

Police investigating burned-out vehicle with possible human remains in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 7:14 pm
Police say firefighters discovered possible human remains inside a burned-out SUV after extinguishing a vehicle fire early Sunday morning.
Police say firefighters discovered possible human remains inside a burned-out SUV after extinguishing a vehicle fire early Sunday morning. File / Global News

The discovery of possible human remains inside a burned-out vehicle in the North Okanagan earlier this week has sparked a police investigation.

Vernon RCMP say the Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit has assumed control of the incident after firefighters discovered what appeared to be human remains after extinguishing the blaze early Sunday morning.

The burning vehicle, a four-door Nissan Rogue, was doused along Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road around 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Body found in burned-out car in Burnaby was missing 23-year-old man

Police are calling the fire suspicious in nature.

“The investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the B.C. RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, remains in its early stages,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner.

Story continues below advertisement
A generic, stock photo of a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue.
A generic, stock photo of a grey 2014 Nissan Rogue. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police released a generic, stock image of the burned-out vehicle, while noting it wasn’t the actual vehicle involved, in hopes of notifying possible witnesses.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Homicide investigators probe human remains found in vehicle in Burnaby
