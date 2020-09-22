Police investigating burned-out vehicle with possible human remains in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The discovery of possible human remains inside a burned-out vehicle in the North Okanagan earlier this week has sparked a police investigation.

Vernon RCMP say the Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit has assumed control of the incident after firefighters discovered what appeared to be human remains after extinguishing the blaze early Sunday morning.

The burning vehicle, a four-door Nissan Rogue, was doused along Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road around 5:30 a.m.

Police are calling the fire suspicious in nature.

“The investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the B.C. RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, remains in its early stages,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner.

Police released a generic, stock image of the burned-out vehicle, while noting it wasn’t the actual vehicle involved, in hopes of notifying possible witnesses.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

