Canada-wide warrant issued for man who breached parole in Ottawa

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 2:58 pm
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Kenneth James Peever.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Kenneth James Peever.

The Ontario Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad says it is searching for a 45-year-old man who is wanted for breaching parole.

Ottawa police describe Kenneth James Peever as being five-foot-eleven, weighing 171 lbs., with a shaved head and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his upper right arm and torso and a scorpion tattoo on his neck.

Read more: Ashton Dickson shooting: Ottawa police release new photos of witnesses

He is currently serving a two-year, six-month and twelve-day sentence for break and enter with intent, three counts of break and enter committed, five counts of theft, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, possession/use/traffic on stolen/forged/false credit card adn a failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said he is known to frequent the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

