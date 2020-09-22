Canada-wide warrant issued for man who breached parole in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad says it is searching for a 45-year-old man who is wanted for breaching parole.

Ottawa police describe Kenneth James Peever as being five-foot-eleven, weighing 171 lbs., with a shaved head and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his upper right arm and torso and a scorpion tattoo on his neck.

He is currently serving a two-year, six-month and twelve-day sentence for break and enter with intent, three counts of break and enter committed, five counts of theft, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, possession/use/traffic on stolen/forged/false credit card adn a failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said he is known to frequent the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WANTED: Canada-Wide Warrant for Kenneth PEEVER, 45 yrs old, 5'11", 171lbs, shaved head, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos. Known to frequent #Ottawa area. Call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477 or ROPE at 1-866-870-7673 if you have any information. ^aw @OttawaPolice @OPP_ER pic.twitter.com/ZsuoSHxlbc — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) September 22, 2020