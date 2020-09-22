Menu

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Strategizing for an election during a pandemic
It will be a political campaign like no other. Communications strategist Mike McDonald joins us to explain how parties are gearing up for the election behind the scenes.

VANCOUVER – British Columbia’s election is entering its first full day with the three party leaders embarking on a campaign against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the B.C. election

BC Liberals slam decision to call election

John Horgan made the snap election call on Monday, conceding that he struggled with whether it’s the right time for a campaign because of the pandemic.

As the leader of a minority NDP government, Horgan says he decided the province needs more stability to face the health and economic challenges ahead and waiting another year to hold the election when it was scheduled would be wasting time.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized Horgan’s decision, saying the election is unnecessary during the pandemic.

The campaign begins as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises in the province, with record daily infection rates recorded.

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 24.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
John HorganBC NDPBC electionAndrew WilkinsonBC election 2020BC Election Campaign
