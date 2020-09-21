RCMP recover body of Calgary man, 23, who fell into the North Saskatchewan River in July

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have recovered the body of Gagandeep Singh Khalsa, who died after falling into the North Saskatchewan River in Banff National Park at the end of July.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP and Alberta conservation officers recovered the body Sunday on a remote island west of Abraham Lake, which the river runs through.

RCMP confirmed the body was the 23-year-old man from Calgary who went missing the evening of July 25, when he fell into the river along the Glacier Lake trail and was swept away.

Police previously said Khalsa and two others “stopped for photos beside the river while hiking when the incident occurred.”

Gagandeep Singh Khalsa is pictured near the North Saskatchewan River in late July, 2020. Parmeet Singh Boparai

While there was initially a search and rescue operation to find Khalsa, three days after he was swept away RCMP said that mission had switched to a recovery effort.

The trail where the tragedy happened is at the north end of Banff National Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing — about 80 kilometres north of Lake Louise on Highway 93.

Khalsa was working as an office assistant at a Calgary medical office while waiting for his permanent residency papers, after graduating from Bow Valley College, his friends said.

He had recently become engaged during a trip to India.

— With files from Demi Knight, Global News