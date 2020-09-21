London-Middlesex sees first school case of COVID-19 at H.B. Beal Secondary School: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) say they have been made aware of a confirmed novel coronavirus case involving a member of H.B. Beal Secondary School.

It’s unclear whether the case involves a student of the downtown high school or a member of its staff. The health unit says it is not releasing that information or any further information about the individual, citing privacy considerations.

In a release to the media that was also sent out separately by the TVDSB, the health unit said it was notified about the positive case on Monday afternoon, and that MLHU investigators were working with the individual to determine their close contacts inside and outside the school.

“Members of the H.B. Beal Secondary School community who are identified as close contacts will be notified directly by Health Unit investigators and will be directed to seek testing,” the health unit said.

“Neither students or staff members who are not identified as close contacts, nor the family members of close contacts, need to go for testing unless they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

The case is the first school case to be confirmed in the city and county.

The region reported five new cases and two recoveries on Monday. Only one was found to involve Western University. The school has seen a surge in cases recently, tied in large part to gatherings and parties at bars and off-campus residences.

As many as 47 cases have been reported over the last week and a half involving the university’s student population.