Man shot and killed by Alberta RCMP was carrying rifle: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a man who was shot and killed by the RCMP over the weekend was carrying a firearm and “intended an armed confrontation with police.”

At around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Athabasca RCMP officers were called to a residence in Calling Lake. Over the weekend, the RCMP said a man had called 911 several times asking police to come to his home and that he “wanted to engage RCMP members in a shootout.”

When police arrived, ASIRT said a 51-year-old man was outside of the home, but went back inside a short time later.

RCMP officers contained the area and awaited backup from the Emergency Response Team. While they were waiting, officers were able to connect with the man over the phone, according to a news release from ASIRT Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, before the ERT arrived, ASIRT said the man came out of the home carrying a firearm and started to walk down the road.

A confrontation occurred with police, according to ASIRT, during which an officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

RCMP performed first aid on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

“A loaded level-action .30-30 rifle and spent shell casings were recovered from the scene of the confrontation,” ASIRT said Monday.

ASIRT has taken over the investigation into the conduct of the police during the incident. The RCMP will continue their investigation into the man and his actions.

ASIRT is brought in to independently investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that result in serious injury or death.

Calling Lake is located about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.