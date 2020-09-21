Brampton printing company fined after worker injured while cleaning press

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A printing company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars after one of its workers was seriously injured at a plant in Brampton, Ont.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development says Imprimeries Transcontinental pleaded guilty today to breaching the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the August 2018 incident.

It says the company was fined $60,000 plus a victim surcharge for failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker with regards to safely operating a printing press.

The ministry says the worker suffered critical injuries after being pulled into the machine while trying to troubleshoot an issue.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the press should have been “locked out,” a process that locks the controls for powering the drive shaft and all energy is dispersed to prevent it from starting accidentally.

The ministry says its investigation found the worker had not been trained on the risks associated with not safely locking out the press machine.