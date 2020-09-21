Pointe-Claire fire forces evacuation of 2 high schools

Send this page to someone via email

Felix-Leclerc Secondary School and St. Thomas High School were evacuated Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof of an administrative building that links the schools.

Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, said the blaze broke out at around 2 p.m.

“It was under control by 2:30 p.m.,” she said.

Lisi said the blaze was a one-alarm fire but that at least 60 firefighters were at the scene due to the size of the schools.

The buildings were safely evacuated and there were no reports of injury.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed but Lisi said repair work was being done on the roof at the time.

It’s unclear whether students will be able to return to class Monday afternoon.

Lisi explained the fire was contained to the roof and there shouldn’t be a problem for students to re-enter the building when the operation is over.

“It’s more a question of when the school day finishes,” she said.