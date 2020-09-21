Mental Health Monday: Tips for keeping up during the pandemic

Taking care of our mental health has become more important than ever during the pandemic, as stress and anxiety have increased with COVID-19 threatening lives and livelihoods.

One in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Before the pandemic, 1.6 million Canadians reported they had unmet mental health-care needs and the CMHA reports that those who were already struggling were twice as likely to say their mental health has declined.

The CMHA and Global Okanagan are providing mental health tips you can use to better cope with stress and anxiety during these difficult times as part of a one-day online fundraiser for the CMHA on Monday, Sept. 21.

Money raised will go to CMHA programs and services across the Okanagan.

Mental Health Monday tip:

The Interior Crisis Line Network supports people in the Interior Region of B.C. It has experienced a 30 per cent increase in call volume since the beginning of the pandemic and is working to meet growing demand. To do that, it has brought in a new phone system.

